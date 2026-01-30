Advertisement
Confident Group owner CJ Roy dies by suicide: A look at businesses, projects and global footprint

Founded in 2005 by CJ Roy, Confident Group has grown into a major real estate developer with a significant presence in Bengaluru and Kerala.
Bengaluru:

CJ Roy, Chairman of the diversified Indian conglomerate Confident Group, was found dead on Friday in Bengaluru, reportedly taking his own life just hours after the Income Tax Department conducted searches at the company’s office. 

Roy reportedly shot himself and died shortly after, despite being given medical attention.

About the Confident Group 

Founded in 2005 by CJ Roy, Confident Group has grown into a major real estate developer with a significant presence in Bengaluru and Kerala. Beyond real estate, the group operates across multiple sectors, including hospitality, aviation, entertainment, education, and healthcare, reflecting its broad diversification strategy.

The company has delivered hundreds of projects, particularly in Kerala and Karnataka, and has built a brand around on‑time delivery and quality. Confident Group also operates in the UAE and has undertaken international activities beyond India.

Business vertical Assets / Activities
Real Estate and Infrastructure Residential, Villas, Townships, Commercial towers, mixed‑use projects (155+ projects)
Hospitality and Leisure Hotels, Resorts, Zion Hills Golf Course
Education Schools in Bangalore region
Entertainment Film production and media involvement
Retail Brands Parfum Monde, consumer products
Emerging Verticals Aviation, Healthcare (in development)
International Projects Dubai residential developments (multi‑million USD portfolio)
