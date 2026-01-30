Confident Group owner CJ Roy dies by suicide: A look at businesses, projects and global footprint ​The company has delivered hundreds of projects, particularly in Kerala and Karnataka, and has built a brand around on‑time delivery and quality. Confident Group also operates in the UAE and has undertaken international activities beyond India.

Bengaluru:

CJ Roy, Chairman of the diversified Indian conglomerate Confident Group, was found dead on Friday in Bengaluru, reportedly taking his own life just hours after the Income Tax Department conducted searches at the company’s office.

Roy reportedly shot himself and died shortly after, despite being given medical attention.

About the Confident Group

Founded in 2005 by CJ Roy, Confident Group has grown into a major real estate developer with a significant presence in Bengaluru and Kerala. Beyond real estate, the group operates across multiple sectors, including hospitality, aviation, entertainment, education, and healthcare, reflecting its broad diversification strategy.

The company has delivered hundreds of projects, particularly in Kerala and Karnataka, and has built a brand around on‑time delivery and quality. Confident Group also operates in the UAE and has undertaken international activities beyond India.