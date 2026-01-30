Sunetra Pawar to be Maharashtra Deputy CM after Ajit Pawar’s death? NCP leader drops a big hint Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said a consensus has been reached to appoint Sunetra Pawar as the Legisltaure party leader and a confirmation will come in a few hours.

Mumbai:

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said that a consensus has been reached on appointing Sunetra Pawar as the NCP Legislative Party leader in Maharashtra in the wake of Ajit Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Bhujbal said the party wanted the CLP meeting to be convened immediately to elect its leader. However, the decision was deferred due to a recent death, following which a period of mourning is traditionally observed.

“We wanted the legislators’ meeting to be called yesterday itself and the CLP leader to be chosen. But when there is a death, a few days are kept aside for mourning,” Bhujbal said.

He added that selecting the CLP leader remains the top priority for the party. “Right now, the priority is to choose the CLP leader. A decision in this regard could be taken in the next 2 to 3 hours," he said.

Sunetra Pawar is still in Baramati