The Raja Saab OTT release date: When and where to watch Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt's horror comedy film online Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt's film, The Raja Saab, is going to be released on OTT after its theatrical run. Here's when and where to watch the Telugu horror comedy, its release date, cast, box office numbers and rating.

Rebel star Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt's horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab, which released in theatres on January 9, 2026, during Pongal, is now set to premiere on OTT screens next month.

Written and directed by Maruthi Dasari, the Telugu film struggled at the box office and received mixed reviews from audiences upon on its release. Read further to find out when and where you can stream it online.

The Raja Saab OTT release date out

Prabhas’ film The Raja Saab will begin streaming on the JioHotstar platform from February 6, 2026. Sharing the OTT release date poster, the official X handle of JioHotstar Telugu wrote, "Mana time start ayyindhi This Feb 6th, step into the trance of the India’s Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar! (sic)." Take a look below:

The Raja Saab: Plot and cast

The Raja Saab follows the story of a young man who inherits a supposedly haunted family estate. The plot continues when the simple family matter turns mysterious as long-hidden secrets of the mansion come to light. Besides Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, the film features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Yogi Babu and others in key roles.

Watch The Raja Saab trailer below:

The Raja Saab box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Telugu horror-comedy film The Raja Saab was a flop, earning Rs 144.93 crore in India. Worldwide, the film collected Rs 207.15 crore at the box office.

The Raja Saab: Production details

The Telugu film The Raja Saab is produced by Krithi Prasad and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. Whereas the music for the film is composed by S Thaman with editing done by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao.

