Mardaani 3 OTT details: Where to watch Rani Mukerji's film after its theatrical run

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 was released on January 30, 2026. The film is receiving rave reviews on social media. After completing its theatrical run, Mardaani 3 will start streaming on Netflix.

Rani Mukerji reprises her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy in the YRF-backed film, also starring National Award-winning actress Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.

Mardaani 3 OTT details

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 will stream on Netflix post finishing its theatrical course. However, the exact OTT release date is not known yet.

The film focuses on critical themes such as the beggar mafia and how young girls aged 8-9 years from low-income groups are kidnapped for multiple reasons from across our country. Watch the trailer here:

Mardaani Review

India TV rated Mardaani 3 with 3.5 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review read: "Rani Mukerji is the soul of Mardaani 3. She shoulders the film and makes the audience realise why she is, who she is. Shivani Shivaji Roy beats, punches, and kills as if it’s a cakewalk. This time, she is fully prepared for the scale of the crimes and the mind behind them. And Rani knows exactly what she brings to the table. She anchors the film with complete conviction, giving it her all and reminding you why this character continues to hold her ground. Every time she appears on the screen, there’s something she brings to the table for her fans - further cementing her position as one of the most bankable actors in the film industry."

Where can you watch Mardaani and Mardaani 2 on OTT?

The previous two instalments of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani films are currently streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 was released today. With Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji also celebrated 30 years of her glorious career.

