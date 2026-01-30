Varun Dhawan 'smashed' his tailbone during an action scene on Border 2 set, shares video Varun Dhawan recently opened up about a painful accident on the set of Border 2, revealing that he "smashed" his tailbone during an intense action scene. Take a look at the video here.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who was recently seen in Anurag Singh’s film Border 2, recalled a painful mishap on the film’s set, describing it as his "worst" tailbone injury.

Sharing a video of an action scene from the film's set with fans on Instagram, the actor revealed that he had sustained a hairline fracture after an accident during filming.

Varun Dhawan recalls his injury during the Border 2 shoot

For the caption, Varun wrote, "The worst injury i ever got on border 2. I smashed my tail bone into a rock when i tried to avoid banging into the camera . It was the worst pain i ever felt. I sustained a hairline fracture on the tailbone which i feel i am still healing from (sic)."

He also thanked his team members for helping him, writing, "Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day i could barely walk but we kept going. Grateful for the journey (sic)."

Social media reacts to Varun Dhawan's post

Social media users shared their reactions in the comment section. One user wrote, "This call dedication, work , passion (sic)." Another added, "You were so good in border 2 Varun Your Best Performance till date… (sic)." Actor Maniesh Paul also commented, "Hardworking boy!!!! (sic)."

Border 2 box office collection: India and worldwide

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the war drama Border 2 has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India, collecting a total of Rs 228.43 crore. The film opened at the box office with Rs 30 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 36.5 crore on the second day, and saw a 46.32% jump on Sunday, earning Rs 54.5 crore. At the worldwide box office, Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s film has grossed Rs 309.5 crore so far.

