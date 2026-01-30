Kamaal R Khan, actor-producer, granted bail in Oshiwara firing case Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, was granted bail in connection with the Oshiwara firing incident.

New Delhi:

Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, was granted bail in connection with the Oshiwara firing incident. He was arrested for allegedly opening fire at a residential building in the western suburbs.

For the unversed, a magistrate's court granted bail to Kamaal R Khan on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

Khan had applied for bail, arguing that his arrest was "arbitrary" and that the case represented an "abuse of the legal process by the investigating agency."

According to the police, the actor admitted in his statement that he had fired two rounds from his licensed weapon at Nalanda Society in Oshiwara on January 18, 2026.

This is a developing story.