Kamaal R Khan was arrested after drone mapping linked the Nalanda firing to his bungalow Drones, forensic analysis and aerial trajectory mapping to pinpoint the location of the gunshot, here's how Oshiwara police arrested KRK without any leads.

Last Sunday, Mumbai Police used drones and forensic analysis to investigate a mysterious shooting at the Nalanda building. Officials said that an aerial trajectory map taken from Kamaal R Khan's (KRK) MHADA bungalow confirmed that the shots were fired from his premises, a crucial breakthrough that led to his arrest.

According to the police, the shooting occurred between 12:00 PM and 12:30 PM on January 18, when KRK allegedly fired shots into the air. Officials said his pistol contained seven bullets, two of which landed on different floors of the Nalanda apartment building. Police were informed about the incident at 7:30 PM.

How drone analysis and forensic mapping traced the shots

During the investigation, police reviewed various CCTV footage from the area but found no leads. They first identified the type of gun used, which was a .32 ACP (Automatic Colt Pistol).

The officers then cross-referenced this information with data on licensed revolver owners in Oshiwara and their registered firearms, which led them to KRK.

To determine if a .32 caliber pistol was indeed fired towards the Nalanda apartment building, the police utilised drone analysis, an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team, and trajectory mapping.

Firearm details, ballistic probe and custody update

The aerial assessment revealed that the bullets could have reached the building without any obstruction and that the bungalow was within effective firing range. KRK was arrested on January 24. Officials said they are awaiting the results of the ballistic tests.

A senior police officer stated that the drone survey confirmed that there were no obstacles in the bullet's path and that the bullet could have reached the Nalanda Society. According to the officer, aerial mapping proved crucial in the investigation of this case.

Police arrested KRK under Section 110 of the BNS (a non-bailable offense) and produced him in court. KRK will remain in police custody until January 27. During this time, the police will be responsible for strengthening their case and proving in court that the shots were fired by KRK.

