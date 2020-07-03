PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh: Bharat Mata's enemies have seen your fire and fury

Image Source : ANI PM Modi addresses soldiers in Nimmoo, Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Friday made a surprise visit to Leh days after Indo-China clash in Galwan, addressed soldiers in Nimoo, Ladakh. Boosting the morale of soldiers in Ladakh, PM Modi said the bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India’s strength adding Bharat Mata's enemies have seen your fire and fury.

Speaking to soldiers, PM Modi in Nimmoo, Ladakh said, "Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today. I once again pay my tributes to the brave soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley."

"The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace," PM Modi said while addressing soldiers in Ladakh.

"I am looking at women soldiers in front of me. In the battlefield at the border this view is inspiring....Today I speak of your glory," PM Modi said.

Further boosting the morale of army personnel, PM Modi said, "We have increased expenditure on development on infrastructure in the border area by three times. Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back."

"We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'," PM Modi said.

"Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace. We have worked for the betterment of humanity," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi concluded by saying, "Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace."

The Prime Minister arrived in Leh at around 9:30 am today in a surprise visit days after Indo-China clash in order to boost the morale of soldiers. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane.

As PM Modi visited Leh, Ladakh, Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Prime Minister saying, "leading from the front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with our brave and courageous personnel of Army, Air Force and ITBP at a forward location in Ladakh. This visit of PM will surely boost the morale of our valorous soldiers."

