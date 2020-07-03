Watch: Soldiers chant Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai as PM Modi addresses them in Leh

Image Source : ANI PM Modi in Leh days after Indo-China clash in Galwan Valley, LAC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Leh on Friday in a surprise visit to boost the morale of soldiers days after India-China clash in Galwan Valley at the Line of Control (LAC). The Prime Minister, reached Leh at around 9:30 am, addressed soldiers in Nimmoo, Ladakh. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane. Soldiers present there chanted 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' when PM Modi was present among them in Nimmoo.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi among soldiers after addressing them in Nimmoo, Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/0rC7QraWTU — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, PM Modi reached Leh where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP. He addressed soldiers at one of the forward locations in Nimmoo where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), official sources said.

Modi was also briefed by senior Army officers, they said.

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimmoo is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.

In his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address on Sunday, the prime minister had asserted that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh.

He had said while the country honours the spirit of friendship, it is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary.

Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in the violent stand-off, Modi had also said India's brave soldiers have shown that they will not allow the nation's pride to be hurt.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | PM Modi makes a quick dash to Leh to meet soldiers on forward posts amid Indo-China tension

ALSO READ | PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh says Bharat Mata's enemies have seen your fire and fury

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage