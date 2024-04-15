Electoral bonds, North-South divide, Congress manifesto: Key highlights of PM Modi interview

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed a range of important subjects, in an interview with the news agency ANI. PM Modi said that the maximum cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate are against those persons and entities who have no connection with politics. He also denied the allegations by the Opposition that there is a lack of a level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister also talked about his vision for 2047, Elon Musk's plan to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India, the concept of 'One Nation, One Election', the North-South divide, and the controversy surrounding the 'anti-sanatana' remark among others.

Prime Minister Modi said that he has "big plans" for the country upon his return to office after the Lok Sabha elections. "I have big plans...kissi ko darne ki zaroorat nahin hai. My decisions are not made to scare anyone or to diminish anyone. They are made for the overall development of the country," said PM Modi. PM said that his aim is to increase the speed and the scale of development in the country in my next term.

On his ‘Vision 2047 ‘ for the country, PM Modi says, “This is not just Modi's vision, the ownership of this vision belongs to the whole country. I don’t want to waste even a minute."

Refuting the opposition parties' allegations of "being sent to jail by the BJP government", Prime Minister Modi said that the maximum number of cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate are against those persons and entities who have no connection with politics. "How many opposition leaders are in jail? No one tells me. And is this the same opposition leader... who used to run their government? There is fear of sin (paap ka dar hai). What fear does an honest person have? They had put my Home Minister in Jail when I was Chief Minister. The country should understand that political leaders are involved in only 3 per cent of the ED cases and 97 per cent of cases are registered against the ones who do not belong to the politics. They are either drug mafia, officers who are involved in corruption, against some of the officers who have created benami assets and they have been sent to jail," Prime Minister said.

When asked about the lack of a 'level playing field' and the alleged influence over agencies like the ED, CBI, and EC, PM Modi said, "Out of these, not a single law ( ED, CBI filing cases) was brought by my government, on the contrary, Election Commission reforms were brought by my Government...Those close to the 'family' were made Election Commissioners who later got Rajya Sabha seats and ministries...We (BJP) can't play at that level."

On 'One Nation, One Election', PM said, "One nation, One election is our commitment. We have talked about this in parliament as well. We have also formed a committee. The committee has also submitted its report. So in terms of One nation, One election, many people have come on-board in the country. Many people have given their suggestions to the committee. The committee received very positive and innovative suggestions and the country will benefit a lot if we are able to implement this report," the PM said.

PM Modi accused the opposition of spreading lies on the electoral bonds scheme. He said that the electoral bonds scheme was aimed at curbing black money in elections. PM Modi said of the 16 companies who gave donations after action by probe agencies, only 37 per cent of the amount went to the BJP and 63 per cent to opposition parties opposed to the BJP.

PM Modi said, "If there were no electoral bonds, who would have had the power to find out where the money came from and where it went? This is the success story of electoral bonds that there were electoral bonds, that is why you are getting a trail of money...The concern I have is that I never say that there are no deficiencies in decision-making. In decision-making, we learn and improve. It is very possible to improve in this too. But today we have completely pushed the country towards black money. That is why I say everyone will regret it. When they think honestly later, everyone will regret it. BJP has 37% of the amount, 63% to the opposition."

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said, “Unfortunately, these days we see there is no commitment and responsibility towards one word. You must have seen old videos of a leader circulating, where his every thought is contradictory. When people see this, they think that this leader was trying to hoodwink the public. Lately, I heard a politician say 'Ek jhatke mein garibi hata dunga'. Those who got a chance to be in power for 5-6 decades, when they say this, the country thinks what is this man saying."

Prime Minister Modi hit out at the Congress party's manifesto, saying that it fails the aspirations of the young voters of the country. "This manifesto completely fails the economy. In a way, the manifesto of opposition, destroys the aspiration of the first-time voter of the country. If you do the complete analysis, then the biggest loss is for the people who are less than 25 years old. This manifesto will destroy their future. I want to make their lives better. I want to give strength to innovation in the country," PM Modi said.

On DMK's recent 'Anti-Sanatana' remark and public outrage over it, PM Modi said, "Congress should be asked what is its compulsion to sit with people who are spewing such venom against Sanatana? What is this perversion in the Congress mindset? It is a matter of concern for the country that it is a compulsion for Congress." "This should be asked of Congress - the same Congress with which Mahatma Gandhi had associated himself once upon a time; the same Congress whose Indira Gandhi publically wore Rudraksha Maala round her neck. Congress should be asked what is its compulsion to sit with people who are spewing such venom against Sanatana? Will it leave its politics incomplete? What is this perversion in the Congress mindset - it is a matter of concern within Congress itself. DMK was perhaps born in this hatred...but the question is not about them. It is about a party like Congress. Has it lost its basic character?... It is a matter of concern for the country that it is a compulsion for Congress."

On the so-called 'North-South divide,' the Prime Minister said, "Bharat ek bahuratna vasundhara hai. India is a country of diversity. Viewing India as different units is a result of mindlessness regarding India. Which part of India has the most number of villages associated with Lord Ram's name? Tamil Nadu...How can you term it a separate (unit)?. There is diversity. An individual from Nagaland will not be like a person from Punjab. A person from Kashmir will not be like a Gujarati. Diversity is our strength, we should celebrate it. India is a bouquet where everyone can see their flower. That is the sentiment which should be harboured."

The Prime Minister said that the issue of Ram Mandir was a "political weapon" for the Opposition, and it has "gone out of their hands".

On allegation that '400 paar' would lead to changes in the Constitution leading to cancellation of diversity, PM said, "The problem lies with them (opposition) - they want to cast the country in the same mould. We worship diversity. We celebrate it."

On Elon Musk's India plans, PM Modi said that he wants American electric car manufacturer, Tesla to invest in India but with a condition that it should provide employment opportunities to Indian youths. "I want investment to come in India. It doesn't matter who has invested money, but the sweat put into the work must be from our own people. The product should have the essence of our soil, so that our youth in the country will get employment opportunities," he said.