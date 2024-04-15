PM Modi lauds Enforcement Directorate, claims '97 per cent cases are against those not involved in politics'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dismissed allegations from opposition parties about individuals being targeted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, stating that the majority of cases pursued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) involve individuals and entities not related to politics. In an interview with ANI, he emphasised that law-abiding citizens have no cause for concern, but those engaged in corruption should be wary of facing consequences, citing a "fear of sin" among wrongdoers.

What did PM Modi say?

"How many opposition leaders are in jail? No one tells me. And is this the same opposition leader... who used to run their government? There is fear of sin (paap ka dar hai). What fear does an honest person have? They had put my Home Minister in jail when I was Chief Minister. The country should understand that political leaders are involved in only 3 per cent of the ED cases and 97 per cent of cases are registered against the ones who do not belong to the politics," the Prime Minister said. "They are either drug mafia, officers who are involved in corruption, against some of the officers who have created benami assets and they have been sent to jail," he added.

How much money ED attached before 2014?

Prime Minister Modi also commended the central probe agency for its role in combating corruption, highlighting its increased effectiveness since he assumed office in 2014. He pointed out that prior to 2014, the ED had only attached assets worth Rs 5,000 crore. "Did anyone stop ED from taking action and who were getting benefitted? In my tenure, assets worth Rs 1 lakh crore have been attached. Is this not the money of the people of the country?" PM asked.