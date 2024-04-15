PM Modi on 'North-South divide': 'Viewing India as different units a result of mindlessness regarding country'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi in an interview with ANI

PM Modi interview: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he has "big plans" for the country upon his return to the office after the Lok Sabha elections 2024, and assured that nobody needs to be "scared" of his decisions. He emphasised that his calls are made for the overall development of the country and "not to scare anyone".

"I have big plans...kissi ko darne ki zaroorat nahin hai. My decisions are not made to scare anyone or to diminish anyone. When I say that I have big plans, no one should be scared. I don't take decisions to scare or run-over anyone, I take decisions for the wholesome development of the nation. Additionally, governments always say we have done everything, I don't believe I have done everything. I have tried to do everything in the right direction, yet there is so much I need to do, because I see that my country has so many needs. How do I fulfill the dreams of every family, that is why I say this is a trailer," said PM Modi in an interview to ANI.

PM Modi on 'Vision 2047'

Reflecting on his vision 2047, he said that he has been working on it for the past two years and has sought the opinions and suggestions from people across the country.

"I have been working on 2047 for the past two years. And for that, I asked for opinions and suggestions from people across the country. I have taken suggestions of more than 15 lakh people on how they want to see India in the coming 25 years. I contacted universities, I contacted different NGOs and 15-20 lakh people gave their inputs. Then I took the help of AI and classified it subject-wise. I made a dedicated team of officers in every department to work on this. How can it be done for the next term? For 25 years. And then I sat with them and they gave presentations for two to 2.5 hours," the PM said.

"In 2047 we will be celebrating 100 years of the independence of the country. Naturally during such a milestone it somehow brings new excitement, creates a new resolution....Every institution, everyone should have a goal. I am the head of my village, by 2047, I will do this much in my village. And an inspiration should arise in the country. And the 100th anniversary of independence is a great inspiration in itself," the PM added.

PM Modi on ED action against Opposition leaders

The Prime Minister refuted the Opposition’s allegations on the use of ED against them and “being sent to jail by the BJP government”, and said that the central agency was doing a “good job” and maximum number of people are booked who have no connection with politics.

"How many opposition leaders are in jail? No one tells me. And is this the same opposition leader... who used to run their government? There is fear of sin (paap ka dar hai). What fear does an honest person have? They had put my Home Minister in Jail when I was Chief Minister. The country should understand that political leaders are involved in only 3 per cent of the ED cases and 97 per cent of cases are registered against the ones who do not belong to the politics," Prime Minister said.

"They are either drug mafia, officers who are involved in corruption, against some of the officers who have created benami assets and they have been sent to jail," he added.

Prime Minister further lauded the Enforcement Directorate and said that since he took charge at the Centre in 2014, the central agency has significantly contributed in tackling corruption.

PM Modi said that corruption has destroyed the country and it has to be tackled with full might.

"They (ED) have held people and seized cash as well and I am convinced that the corruption had destroyed the country. We should fight against corruption with our full strength. And this is my personal conviction," he said.

INDIA bloc leaders have repeatedly voiced their opinion about "targeting of opposition leaders" by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party through the "misuse of central agencies".

The Prime Minister's remarks come as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam in the national capital. The AAP has alleged that the arrest was made keeping in view the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi on 'One Nation, One Election'

PM Modi reiterated his government's commitment to 'One Nation, One Election' idea, as also mentioned in the BJP's election manifesto released on Sunday (April 14), and said that the committee formed under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind received "positive and innovative suggestions".

"One nation, One election is our commitment. We have talked about this in parliament as well. We have also formed a committee. The committee has also submitted its report. So in terms of One nation, One election, many people have come on-board in the country. Many people have given their suggestions to the committee. The committee received very positive and innovative suggestions and the country will benefit a lot if we are able to implement this report," the PM said.

The central government in September last year constituted a high-level Committee to examine the issue of 'One Nation, One Election' and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in the country.

PM Modi on Electoral Bonds issue

The Prime Minister noted that the Electoral bonds scheme, which was struck down by the Supreme Court calling it unconstitutional, should be viewed as a success story as it allowed the money trail to be tracked, and said that everyone will regret the scrapping of the scheme.

He said of the 16 companies who gave donations after action by probe agencies, only 37 per cent of the amount went to the BJP and 63 per cent to opposition parties opposed to the BJP.

"There has been a discussion in our country for a long time that (through) black money a dangerous game is there in elections. The play of black money in the country's elections ends, this discussion has been going on for a long time. Money is spent in elections; no one can deny this. My party also spends, all parties, candidates spend and money has to be taken from people. I wanted that we try something, how can our elections be free from this black money, how can there be transparency? There was a pure thought in my mind. We were looking for a way. We found a small way, we never claimed that this was the absolute way," he said.

"This is the success story of electoral bonds, there were electoral bonds, so you are getting a trail which company gave, how it gave, where it gave. Whether what happened in the process was good or bad can be an issue of debate....I never say that there is no shortcoming in decision-making. We learn after discussing and improve. There is a lot of scope of improvement in this also. But today we have completely pushed the country towards black money, hence I say everyone will regret it. When they will think honestly, everyone will regret it," he said.

The Supreme Court in February this year struck down the electoral bonds scheme and said it was unconstitutional. INDIA Bloc parties have been targeting the BJP-led government over the electoral bonds scheme in their election campaign. In its decision, the Supreme Court asked the SBI to stop issuing electoral bonds.

PM Modi on allegations of changing Constitution to cancel diversity

On the allegation that '400 paar' would lead to changes in the Constitution leading to cancellation of diversity, the PM said, "...The problem lies with them (opposition) - they want to cast the country in the same mould. We worship diversity. We celebrate it..."

"I don't understand that on what basis you (Congress) are levelling such allegations against a man who celebrated the Tamil language - the oldest language - at the UN? They have issues when I wear attires from different states. The problem lies with them - they want to cast the country in the same mould. We worship diversity. We celebrate it...We have said, why can't one become a doctor or an engineer using their mother tongue (curriculum in local languages)? When I speak about the mother tongue, it means I am celebrating it, I am enhancing its greatness. I met young gamers recently. One of them asked me if I had a message for them. I told them - do a thing, wherever you put down your signatures - do it in your mother language. Take that pride (in your mother tongue). I am trying to bring in diversity. If they have to level allegations, what can I do?"

PM Modi on "North-South divide"

Responding to question on the so-called 'North-South divide', PM Modi said that viewing India as different units is a result of "mindlessness regarding India".

"Which part of India has the most number of villages associated with Lord Ram's name? Tamil Nadu...Diversity is our strength, we should celebrate it...Bharat ek bahuratna vasundhara hai. India is a country of diversity...Viewing India as different units is a result of mindlessness regarding India. Which part of India has the most number of villages associated with Lord Ram's name? Tamil Nadu...How can you term it a separate (unit)?...There is diversity. An individual from Nagaland will not be like a person from Punjab. A person from Kashmir will not be like a Gujarati. Diversity is our strength, we should celebrate it. India is a bouquet where everyone can see their flower. That is the sentiment which should be harboured," he said.

(With ANI inputs)