PM Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express today. Details inside

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the new Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train today from the Rani Kamalapati station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. It will be the 11th Vande Bharat Express train in the country and will cover a distance of around 700 kilometres in about 7 hours. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), at around 3:15 pm, he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express.

Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express timing and route

According to the IRCTC, the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat express will run between the cities six days a week except for Saturday. The train will leave Bhopal at 5:40 am and will arrive in Nizamuddin station at around 1:10 pm.

The train will run from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station to Hazrat Nizamuddin station instead of New Delhi railway station. During its journey, the train will pass through Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantt railway station.

Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express fare

So far there is no official confirmation about the fare of the train between Bhopal and Delhi. But as per the reports, the fare for an AC chair car may around Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,300 for the executive class. This Vande Bharat Express will take one hour less than the Shatabdi Express, which is currently the fastest train on the Delhi-Bhopal route.

Eleventh Vande Bharat Express train

Vande Bharat Express has redefined passenger travel experience in the country. The new train being introduced between Rani Kamlapati Railway station, Bhopal and New Delhi railway station will be the eleventh Vande Bharat train in the country. The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

More about Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express is a high-performance, electric multiple-unit train operated by Indian Railways. It was designed by RDSO and manufactured by the government-owned Integral Coach Factory (ICF), located in Chennai. It is considered a semi-high-speed train, which is the second fastest train in India.

According to reports, Vande Bharat express remains the most profitable and lucrative business for Indian railways, with the highest occupancy rate of 130 per cent. It should be mentioned here that Vande Bharat was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

Upcoming Vande Bharat Express Trains

The Vande Bharat express trains have already been operating on several other routes such as Delhi to Varanasi, Delhi to Himachal Pradesh and Delhi to Jammu. However, the Indian Railways is also planning to start Vande Bharat on the routes from Jaipur to New Delhi, New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati, and Udhampur to Srinagar and Baramulla.

Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023

PM Modi will also attend the Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023 at around 10 am.

The three-day conference of Military Commanders is being be held from March 30 to April 1 on the theme ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’. During the Conference, deliberations will be held over a varied spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including jointness and theaterisation in the Armed Forces. Preparation of the Armed Forces and progress in defence ecosystem towards attaining ‘Aatmanirbharta’ will also be reviewed.

The conference will witness participation of commanders from the three-armed forces and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence. Inclusive and informal interaction will also be held with soldiers, sailors and airmen from Army, Navy and Air Force who will contribute to the deliberations.

