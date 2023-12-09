PM Modi virtually interacts with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi virtually interacts with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday engaged with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) via video conferencing tomorrow. The program witnessed the virtual participation of thousands of beneficiaries nationwide, including over two thousand VBSY vans, numerous Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and Common Service Centres. Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local representatives will also join the interaction. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to achieve the saturation of government flagship schemes, ensuring timely delivery of their benefits to all intended beneficiaries across the country.

PM Modi on Saturday while addressing the beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra said, "Crores of families in villages across the country have definitely benefited from some scheme or the other of our government. And when one gets this benefit, one's confidence increases. A new strength to live life comes."

He further said, "For me, every poor of this country is a VIP for me... Recently Assembly election results were announced. The results show that people trust the guarantee of Modi. I am thankful to all who showed trust in my guarantee... Some political parties don't understand that they can not get anything from false promises. 'Chunav social media pr nahi janata ke beech ja kr jeetna hota hai', chunav jeetne se pehle janata ka dil jeetna zaruri hota hai...."

