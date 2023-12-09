PM Modi to address Infinity Forum's second edition today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi addresses the media in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the upcoming second edition of the Infinity Forum, a global fintech thought leadership platform, on December 9th. This forum is a collaborative effort by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and GIFT City, under the auspices of the Government of India. The event serves as a precursor to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, as indicated in a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Infinity Forum is designed to be a hub for the discovery, discussion, and development of progressive ideas, tackling pressing problems, and exploring innovative technologies on a global scale. The theme for this edition is 'GIFT-IFSC: Nerve Centre for New Age Global Financial Services.' The forum will unfold through three tracks, each featuring an "Infinity Talk" by a senior industry leader and discussions led by panels of industry experts and practitioners from the financial sector in India and around the world. These discussions aim to offer practical insights and implementable solutions.

The PMO statement highlighted that the forum anticipates the participation of over 300 Chief Experience Officers (CXOs), reflecting strong online engagement from both India and a global audience spanning more than 20 countries. Notable participants include representatives from the USA, UK, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, Australia, and Germany.

As the fintech sector continues to evolve and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of financial services globally, the Infinity Forum stands out as a significant platform for bringing together key stakeholders, decision-makers, and thought leaders to share insights and pave the way for innovative solutions. The participation of such a diverse and esteemed group reinforces the forum's position as a prominent space for dialogue and collaboration in the dynamic field of fintech.

