Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha in cash-for-query case after ethics panel's recommendation

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mahua Moitra has been expelled from Lok Sabha in the cash-for-query case after the ethics panel's submitted its report recommending her expulsion. The TMC lawmaker was expelled after a discussion by the members of the Lower House on the panel's report.

During the debate, Opposition members including Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manish Tewari among others urged the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that Mahua Moitra shall be given an opportunity to present her views on the matter. However, the TMC MP was not allowed to speak.

