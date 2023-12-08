No one believed Ram temple could be constructed in Ayodhya, says Amit Shah at ABVP national conference

Follow us on Image Source : ABVP Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 69th national conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday. While addressing the event, Shah said the conserving cultural heritage and development are not contradictory, asserting earlier no one believed Ram temple could be constructed in Ayodhya.

"Vidyarthi Parishad fought on many occasions. By imbibing its basic mantra of knowledge, modesty and unity, it patiently paved a path and the workers of Vidyarthi Parishad struggled with every challenge that came in front of the country, the education sector and at borders of the country. This will be written in golden letters in the history of the country," he said.

Shah inaugurated the 'Amrit Mahotsavi' National Conference at 11 am in the newly built tent city 'Indraprastha Nagar' at DDA Ground, Burari, in Delhi. Over 10,000 students from various states participated in this conference, the ABVP said.



During the conference, discussions will be held on various issues related to the youth of the country, including education, environment, sports, arts, and current affairs. An exhibition named after the ABVP's founding member Duttaji Didolkar will also be held.

BJP posts pics of under-construction Ram temple

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s official Twitter handle on Friday posted the latest pictures of Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

