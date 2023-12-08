PM Modi pitches for 'Wed in India' movement just like 'Make in India' at Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4UK Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked billionaires in the country to start a movement of 'Wed in India', urging them to plan destination weddings in Uttarakhand and other parts of the country instead of having them abroad. PM Modi was speaking at the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun.

Speaking at the investors forum, PM Modi said, "Uttarakhand is the state where we can experience divinity and development together. The third decade of the 21st century belongs to Uttarakhand and I am glad to see it happen in front of me."

"Devbhoomi has the potential to open new doors for investment to happen here. Today, the country is having policy-driven governance and political stability," the Prime Minister added.

Speaking on 'Wed in India' movement, the Prime Minister said that in the beginning, even if around 5,000 destination weddings are planned in the state, then you will see an entire new infrastructure getting ready, as the country has a lot of potential.

"In our country, it is believed that God pairs everyone, then why do those pairs go abroad to start their new journey (of married life)... Just like the 'Make in India' movement a 'Wed in India' movement should be started. At least one wedding from the family should be done in Uttarakhand as part of the destination wedding, to make Uttarakhand a destination wedding spot."

"Today you will see policy-driven governance in the country, you will see the strong demand of the countrymen for political stability. Aspirational India today does not want instability, it wants a stable government today. We have seen this in the recent assembly elections and the people of Uttarakhand have already done it."

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1733023485327524150

"In the next few years, India will become the world's third-largest economy and I assure you that this will happen during my third term due to a stable government, policy, and will for transformation," says PM Modi at the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun.

"If we as a nation do a similar SWOT analysis on India today, what do we find? We will see aspirations, hope, self-confidence, innovation and opportunity all around."

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, India is still rapidly progressing because of its economic policy," he said.

The Prime Minister once again invoked the term 'double-engine' government saying that soon the distance between Delhi-Dehradun will be reduced to just 2.5 hours. He added that better connectivity does not only help businesses but makes life easier.

He also mentioned about the upcoming Karnprayag rail connectivity which will help logistics & storage, tour and travel and hospitality sectors.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Ayodhya Ram Temple takes shape: How much construction done so far - PICS

Latest India News