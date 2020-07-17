Image Source : PTI Fight against COVID-19 a people's movement in India, says PM Modi at UN Council session | Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address virtually at this year's High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council session today. During the address, the prime minister shared details of India's battle against COVID-19, a highly-infectious disease. He said it is a "people's movement" in India as the efforts of government and civil society combined.

COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations. In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by combing the efforts of Government and civil society. The United Nations was originally born from the furies of the Second World War. Today, the fury of the pandemic provides the context for its rebirth and reform. Let us not lose this chance. Our motto is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas' - meaning 'Together, for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust'. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind. With our deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, to improving socio-economic equity, and to preserving nature's balance, India will play its role in full support of the UN agenda. We have an age-old tradition of living in harmony with nature. We launched one of the largest campaigns for cleanliness and discouraged usage of single-use plastic. Internationally, our initiative to set up the International Solar Alliance was a practical manifestation of climate action. Similarly, the Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure brings together all relevant stake-holders. While marching forward on the path of development, we are not forgetting our responsibility towards our planet. Over the past few years, we have reduced 38 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. Our ‘Housing for All’ programme will ensure that every Indian will have a safe and secure roof over her head by 2022, when India completes 75 years as an independent nation. We are also on track to remove TB by 2025. Other developing countries can learn from the scale and success of India's development programmes. And from the technologies and innovations, we have deployed. We have leveraged the power of technology for financial inclusion. This is based on the trinity of a unique identity number, a bank account, and a mobile connection for everyone.

