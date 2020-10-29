PM Modi condemns killing of 3 BJP karyakartas in terror attack in J&K's Kulgam

Image Source : PTI PM Modi condemns killing of 3 BJP karyakartas in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the killing of 3 BJP workers in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace."

Prior to this, BJP Jammu & Kashmir also tweeted, "J&K BJP strongly condemned this barbaric terror attack on BJP Leaders Fida Hussain Itoo (BJYM District Gen Secy Kulgam), Umer Rashid Beigh (BJYM District Executive Member Kulgam), Umer Hanan (BJYM District Gen Secy Kulgam), those who are responsible for this will not be spared."

I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace. https://t.co/uSfsUP3n3W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

Three BJP workers were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district, police said. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.

ALSO READ | Terror attack in J&K's Kulgam: 3 BJP workers, including youth wing leader, killed

Expressing anguish over the killings, the Lt governor said the perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity and such cowardly acts cannot be justified. Law shall take its course and the guilty shall be dealt with sternly, he added.

The Lt governor assured all the possible help from the government to the bereaved families. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage