Terror attack in J&K's Kulgam: 3 BJP workers, including youth wing leader, killed

BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Fida Hussain was among the three people killed in the attack.

Srinagar Updated on: October 29, 2020 22:21 IST
Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area late on Thursday. BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Fida Hussain was among the three people killed in the attack.

According to reports, unidentified militants opened fire injuring three people. While one person died on the spot, the other two were admitted at a hospital in Qazugund where they succumbed to their injuries later.

The security forces have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed several attacks on BJP leaders, workers in the recent past. BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, who was the former district president of the party, and two of his family members were killed by terrorists in Bandipora district.

