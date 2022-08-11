Thursday, August 11, 2022
     
PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff | WATCH

Raksha Bandhan 2022:This was a special Raksha Bandhan as these girls were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, etc working at the Prime Minister's Office.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2022 13:57 IST
Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (TWITTER). Raksha Bandhan 2022: The daughter of a PMO staff ties rakhi on the wrist of PM Modi today.

Highlights

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young girls at his residence in Delhi
  • PMO shared a video on the occasion in which PM Modi was seen celebrating the festival
  • PM Modi interacted with young girls as they came forward one-by-one to tie Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young girls at his residence in the national capital on Thursday (August 11).

This was a special Raksha Bandhan as these girls were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, etc working at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The PMO shared a video on the occasion in which PM Modi was seen celebrating the festival with the young girls.

The Prime Minister was seen interacting with them as they came forward one-by-one to tie Rakhi.

