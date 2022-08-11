PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff | WATCH

Highlights
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young girls at his residence in Delhi
- PMO shared a video on the occasion in which PM Modi was seen celebrating the festival
- PM Modi interacted with young girls as they came forward one-by-one to tie Rakhi
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young girls at his residence in the national capital on Thursday (August 11).
This was a special Raksha Bandhan as these girls were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, etc working at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
The PMO shared a video on the occasion in which PM Modi was seen celebrating the festival with the young girls.
The Prime Minister was seen interacting with them as they came forward one-by-one to tie Rakhi.
