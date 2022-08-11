PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (TWITTER). Raksha Bandhan 2022: The daughter of a PMO staff ties rakhi on the wrist of PM Modi today.

Highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young girls at his residence in Delhi

PMO shared a video on the occasion in which PM Modi was seen celebrating the festival

PM Modi interacted with young girls as they came forward one-by-one to tie Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2022 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young girls at his residence in the national capital on Thursday (August 11).

This was a special Raksha Bandhan as these girls were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, etc working at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The PMO shared a video on the occasion in which PM Modi was seen celebrating the festival with the young girls.

The Prime Minister was seen interacting with them as they came forward one-by-one to tie Rakhi.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Gifting Guide: Exciting hampers to outfits, give your sibling the gift of love

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan: 5 last-minute gifting ideas: Gadget and more

Latest India News