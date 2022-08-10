Raksha Bandhan: 5 last-minute gifting ideas: Gadget and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Raksha bandhan

Raksha Bandhan:

If you think that you are out of time to buy the right gift for your sibling then you are wrong!

There is still time as most of the nation is set to celebrate the festival tomorrow and on 12th August as well. So we bring to you a set of gifting ideas for you to gift your siblings on this Raksha Bandhan, which will certainly add a smile to their faces.

Instax Moments Box at Rs 6,498

Image Source : INDIA TVInstax Moments Box at Rs 6,498

With the Instax Moments Box, you can now capture, cherish, and celebrate your best moments! It’s the perfect gift for all festive occasions, including Rakshabandhan. The box comes with a Mini 11 camera that gives you high-quality pictures through the cool features of Selfie Mode and Auto Exposure. Capture your Rakhi memories instantly, and gift a print of love to your brother/sister to cherish forever. Combined with glossy films and bunting, you can also create lovely photo displays of your clicked and printed memories! The best gift is to make lasting memories.

The Instax Moments Box includes:

1 Instax Mini 11 camera

1 pack of Instax Mini films (20 shots)

1 pack of fridge magnets (5 per pack)

Bunting, Batteries, and a User Manual

Noise i1 smart glasses at Rs 5,999

Image Source : INDIA TVNoise i1 smart glasses at Rs 5,999

Noise launched its first pair of smart eyewear named ‘i1’, developed under Noise Labs, to deliver a smart, unique, and fashion-forward tech experience. The ‘Made in India’ smart eyewear i1 brings a host of features, including a Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMS) Mic for calling, magnetic Charging, and hands-free voice control, to offer style, comfort and a unique audio experience- making it ideal gifting for this Raksha Bandhan. Noise i1 is a limited edition device and could be bought from the official website of Noise.

Elista ELS ST 8000 - AUFB Single Tower Speaker at Rs. 7,199

Image Source : INDIA TVElista ELS ST 8000 - AUFB Single Tower Speaker at Rs. 7,199

Certainly for someone who is a music enthusiast, this 'Made in India' tower speaker packs a powerful 80W output is another good gifting idea. The tower speaker features an 8-inch woofer and offers volume bass and treble controls to customize the sound output. The powerful speaker comes with a mic and a myriad of connectivity features to enable the user for smooth karaoke nights and seamless connectivity with smart TVs, smartphones and tablets. The ELS ST 8000 - AUFB supports Bluetooth 5.1, FM, Aux and USB. It has RGB lights and comes with a wireless remote controller.

Bacca Bucci Women Wonder Chunky Sneakers Shoes at 1,299

Image Source : INDIA TVBacca Bucci Women Wonder Chunky Sneakers Shoes at 1,299

This is the one gift your sister would never say no for. A pair of shoes from the brand certainly is amazingly lightweight and sturdy built. You can gift your sister who loves to dress casual or is a fitness enthusiast. Under the budget and a tried and tested shoe from the brand has been a great comforting product.

Gizmore Slate smartwatch at Rs 2,699

Image Source : INDIA TVGizmore Slate smartwatch at Rs 2,699

The relatively new brand has been bringing in some really great designs and performing smartwatches in the past couple of months. The company launched a smartwatch named Slate which is the first women-centric smartwatch from the brand.

The smartwatch comes with a rectangular dial with 1.57 inch IPS Curved Display and supports Always-on-Display (AoD) feature, which does give an attractive look. It comes with a sleek rectangular design with a metal frame, and a premium silicone strap which is comfortable and lets you wear it for a longer run.

The Slate smartwatch is available in pink, grey and black colours and is available to purchase from Snapdeal.

Latest Technology News