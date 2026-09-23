Kajol mourns Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji, says 'One more star gone…'

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, at the age of 75. Yash Raj Films confirmed the news to India TV and requested privacy for the family during this difficult time. Now, Kajol, Rani's cousin, paid a heartfelt tribute to her aunt on Instagram.

Kajol condoles aunt Krishna Mukerji's demise

"One more star gone to make a make a more beautiful sky," wrote Kajol, while posting a photo with her aunt Krishna Mukerji from their throwback Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. She used two hashtags, 'Krishna Mukerji' and 'Rani Mukerji'. Here is the photo:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL) Kajol condoles Krishna Mukerji's death

How are Krishna Mukerji and Kajol related?

Krishna Mukerji was also related to Kajol through marriage. She was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerji, who was the first cousin of Kajol's father, Shomu Mukherjee. This made Krishna Kajol's aunt. Kajol's mother, Tanuja, and Krishna were also sisters-in-law.

Krishna Mukerji dies at 75

A statement shared by YRF expressed condolences on Krishna's death. The statement read, “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief." Further details about her death are awaited.

About Krishna Mukerji

Krishna was a playback singer and was best known for lending her voice to Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja from the 1982 film Teesri Aankh. She largely stayed away from the spotlight and was mostly seen during Durga Puja celebrations at the family home and other important occasions.

Krishna also played an important role in Rani's decision to pursue acting. Rani has spoken about her mother's support and influence during the early stages of her career.

Rani's father, Ram Mukherjee, was a filmmaker, producer and screenwriter. He was among the co-founders of Filmalaya Studios and directed films including Hum Hindustani (1960) and Leader (1964). He also directed Rani in the Bengali film Biyer Phool. Ram Mukherjee passed away on October 22, 2017, at the age of 84.

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