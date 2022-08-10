Raksha Bandhan Gifting Guide: Exciting hampers to outfits, give your sibling the gift of love

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Raksha Bandhan Gifting Guide

Raksha Bandhan Gifting Guide: Siblings fight—that's a universal truth. They'll continue arguing throughout the year over the silliest things. But at the same time, sibling love and support are unconditional. They never give up and always look out for each other. Rakshabandhan is the celebration of this love. One day of the year that is all about sharing love, respect, promises and gifts. While sweets, money and chocolates have been the traditional way of gifting, sisters have now taken up the role to make their brothers feel appreciated and thanked by gifting them long-lasting comfortable fashion. On the other hand, brothers have taken it upon themselves to give their sisters the most unique gift of love. Ultimately, the ideal gifts during this festive season are those that express your love for your siblings and mirror your unique bond with them.

This Rakshabandhan, take your gifting game up a notch with these thoughtful ideas-

Handbags

Dazzle your sister with Kiara Sling Bag By House of Roperro that she will remember for years to come. The bag is synonymous with graceful, refined, and elegant. Isn’t the elegant piece and silhouette the perfect pick for every modern lady who desires only two things of utmost importance to her and that is luxury and comfort? So gift something handmade and genuine to your sister.

Image Source : HOUSE OF ROPERROKiara Sling Bag By House of Roperro

White Chic Top

One can never go wrong with a simple and chic white top and this makes it a perfect choice to gift your sister for Rakhi. This versatile top can be styled with pants, denim, skirts, and blazers for the casual, formal or semi-formal look and hence is a wardrobe must-have. It literally fits any occasion and is the easiest to style. This 'not so basic' checks all the boxes for 'perfect'

Image Source : BOSTREET BoStreet White Chic Top

Saree

Let's face it- sarees can never go out of fashion. This exquisite party wear saree from Chinaya Banaras will freshen up your sister's wardrobe. The saree is made of organza silk, a light and sheer fabric with a luxurious finish that makes it as light as a feather. The contrasting pink border is embellished with intricate gold zari woven motifs in a variety of shapes. The saree’s beauty is enhanced by the embroidered butis all over the saree.

Image Source : CHINAYA BANARASSaree from Chinaya Banaras

Indo-Western Chic Vibes

If you have a college-going sister, she would definitely appreciate this Indo-western chic vibe. This Berrylush peach-coloured and green floral printed kurta or the classic white new neckline kurta makes for the perfect gift. Pair these with some jhumkas and mojiris and you are all set to rock.

Image Source : BERRYLUSHGift of Love by Berrylush

Casual Dresses

If you have a sister who doesn't like to fuss about clothes but loves everything comfortable and chic, here is the perfect idea for you. Give her these chic and casual dresses from Rangriti. Soothing prints and eye-catching style is its highlight.

Image Source : RANGRITICasual dresses by Rangriti

Gift of Skin Care

From small joys to big cheers, there’s something for everyone in this natural & organic hamper packed to the brim with an exciting selection of Plantas Tan Defence skincare products. Plantas Tan Defence range will rescue you from unwanted tan, cleanse, heal and nourish the skin without making it dry. A perfect gift hamper for your loved ones.

Image Source : PLANTASSkin care guide

