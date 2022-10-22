PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on Diwali eve, to inspect Ram Temple construction, perform puja

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Deepotsav event being held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Highlights PM Modi will visit Ayodhya on Sunday to have darshan, perform puja at under construction Ram Temple

PM Modi will also inspect the construction site of the grand Ram temple

The sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held this year in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on the eve of Diwali on Sunday to have "darshan" and perform a "puja" at the Ram temple.

Modi will also inspect the construction site of a grand Ram temple and later, perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

At around 6.30 pm, the prime minister will witness the "aarti" on the banks of the Saryu river, which will be followed by the launch of the grand "Deepotsav" celebrations by him, the statement said.

The sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held this year and it is for the first time that Modi will be participating in the celebrations.

More than 15 lakh "diyas" (earthen lamps) will be lit on the occasion.

Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing various dance forms from different states will also be prepared during Deepotsav.

Modi will also witness a 3-D "holographic projection mapping show" at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the PMO said.

ALSO READ | ISRO all set for maiden commercial launch of 36 broadband satellites at 12:07 am on Sunday

ALSO READ | Influential Patidar leader Naresh Patel meets PM Modi, invites him to hoist flag at Khodaldham temple

Latest India News