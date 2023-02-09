Nehru was a great person, why don't you use the surname? PM Modi's stinging attack at Gandhis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rajya Sabha speech in Parliament

PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress party in his Rajya Sabha address saying that he doesn't understand why people from their generation don't keep Nehru as their surname.

The Prime Minister asked that if Nehru was such a great person then why a family (Gandhis) shy away from using his surname.

"Some had problems with names of schemes of government and Sanskrit words in the names. I read in a report that 600 government schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family's name... I don't understand why people from their generation don't keep Nehru as their surname, what's the fear and shame," the Prime Minister asked.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said, "Which party & people in power misused Article 356? Elected governments were toppled 90 times, who were those who did that? A Prime Minister used Article 356 50 times and that name is Indira Gandhi. In Kerala communist government was elected which wasn't liked by Pandit Nehru and was toppled."

The more 'keechad' you (oppn) throw at us, the lotus will bloom even more, the Prime Minister took a dig at Opposition's sloganeering in Rajya Sabha.

"I want to tell these MPs (Opposition MPs)...the more you throw 'keechad', the better the lotus will bloom," he said.

The Prime Minister said that true secularism is making sure that the benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries.

ALSO READ | 'Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hi khilega': PM Modi slams Congress in Rajya Sabha

ALSO READ | 'Govt committed to providing permanent solutions...': PM Modi speaks in Rajya Sabha amid Opposition's uproar

Latest India News