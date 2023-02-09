'Govt committed to providing permanent solutions...': PM Modi speaks in Rajya Sabha amid Opposition's uproar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi speaks in Rajya Sabha amid Opposition's uproar

PM Modi Rajya Sabha address: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address amid attacks by the Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking in the Upper House, the Prime Minister said that his government is committed to providing permanent solutions to issues through technologies in the country.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he said that Congress created hurdles in development as India lost six decades while smaller countries progressed. Highlighting the Centre's 'Jan Dhan Yojana', PM Modi said the BJP focused on the empowerment of all.

Amid continuous sloganeering from the Opposition in the House, PM Modi said Congress let the country down by just engaging in "tokenism", as their motive was never to find permanent solutions to problems of the country.

PM Modi highlights 'Jan Dhan Yojana'

"We started the Jan Dhan account movement in order to empower the common people of the country. In the last 9 years, as many as 48 crores Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country," the PM remarked.

The debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

Opposition demands discussion on Hindenburg report

The Opposition has criticised the President's address. They have been regularly demanding a discussion on the Hindenburg report on the Adani Enterprises and other companies of the Adani Group. Further, they also demanded the Prime Minister's response on the issue.

Earlier on Wednesday, February 8, PM Modi replied to the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha, saying that President gave direction to the nation in her visionary address to both Houses and inspired the 'Nari Shakti' of the country.

