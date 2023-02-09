'Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hi khilega': PM Modi slams Congress in Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV (SCREENGRAB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

PM Modi Rajya Sabha address: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (February 9) spoke in the Rajya Sabha and also participated in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

PM Modi slammed the Congress party in Rajya Sabha and said, "Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hi khilega' (More you throw mud on us, more the lotus will blossom)."

"I want to tell these MPs (Oppostion MPs)...the more you throw 'keechad', the better the lotus will bloom," he added.

"Congress party wasted almost six decades of India," PM added in his speech. The PM said that the culture during the Congress regime was only to delay all development-related work.

"They (Congress) used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over 4 decades. While we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country," said PM Modi in Rajya Sabha during Motion of Thanks on President's address.

"We are empowering the people of this nation through our beneficiary schemes at large scale," PM Modi stated. In Karnataka, we (BJP) have opened around 1 crore 70 lakhs 'Jan Dhan' accounts.

We provided LPG connections to each and every household in India. BJP is focusing on searching for permanent solutions through technology, PM targeted the delay (latkana) culture of Congress party.

"True secularism is making sure that the benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries," PM stated in reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session in Parliament.

PM Modi Lok Sabha speech HIGHLIGHTS:

In his speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the PM had taken a veiled digs at the Opposition parties- including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi countering the opposition barbs at his government over Hindenberg-Adani row. He launched a strong attack on Congress over UPA rule, saying the decade before 2014 will be known as a lost decade. He also said that "blessings of 140 crore Indians" is his 'Suraksha Kavach'.

The opposition parties are keeping up their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenberg-Adani row. Some MPs even staged a walkout during Prime Minister's reply in Lok Sabha on Wednesday (February 8).

