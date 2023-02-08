"Unfurled Tricolour at Lal Chowk without bulletproof jacket, security..." PM Modi recalls 1991 Ekta Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi while addressing the Parliament on Wednesday.

PM Modi's reply to Rahul Gandhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech in Parliament on Wednesday, recalled his three-decade-old memory of when he unfurled the national flag at Jammu and Kashmir's Lal Chowk without his "special security" and "bulletproof jacket".

In a scathing attack on the Opposition over their repeated attempt to question the security situation in the valley following the abrogation of Article 370, he recalled his Ekta Yatra to Jammu and Kashmir in 1991, where he unfurled the national flag even when the terrorist organisations gave an open challenge to him.

"Those (referring to Rahul Gandhi who recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K) who came back from J-K recently must have seen how easily you can go in J-K. I too had gone on a yatra to J&K with the resolve to unfurl the Tricolour at Lal Chowk. Terrorists had put up posters and said, "Dekhte hain, kisne maa ka doodh piya hai jo Lal Chowk aake Tiranga phehra paaye"," PM Modi said while addressing Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

"That day on January 24, at a public rally, I had said, "Terrorists pay heed. On January 26, sharp at 11 am, I will reach Lal Chowk without security and a bulletproof jacket. Faisla Lal Chowk pe hoga kisne apni maa ka doodh piya hai". Then I unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Chowk," he added.

Furthermore, he asserted how Rahul Gandhi Tiranga in the valley during his recently concluded "Bharat Jodo Yatra" and added the tourism sector has witnessed a major jump following the abrogation of Article 370.

"Today there is peace, people can go easily in hundreds in number. J-K has broken various records in the field of tourism after decades. The Festival of democracy is being celebrated in J-K. Today, there is a successful campaign of Har Ghar Tiranga. Some people used to say that there is a danger of disruption in peace due to the Tricolour. Look at the time, even those people participated in the Tiranga Yatra," he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi cited a report by a reputed Harvard University, wherein he claimed that the research exposed the rise and fall of the grand old party. "Some people (Rahul Gandhi) have a craze for Harvard studies. During the Coronavirus, it was said that there will be a case study on the devastation in India. Over the years an important study has been done at Harvard and the subject of the study is the 'Rise and fall of India's Congress Party," said PM Modi.

Notably, the statement from the Prime Minister came a day after Gandhi, during his speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, linked the massive rise in the business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014.

