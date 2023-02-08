'Not satisfied with PM's Modi speech.. he is protecting Adani': Rahul Gandhi after PM Modi's address to LS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while entering Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi's reply to PM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who asked several questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent report on businessman Gautam Adani, has again targetted the PM and claimed he was providing a "shield" to the businessman by not initiating an enquiry.

Speaking to the media after PM Modi's speech in the Parliament on Wednesday, Gandhi said that the Prime Minister chose to remain silent on the burning issue of Adani's scams. Further, he asserted that he was not satisfied with the Prime Minister's speech in the Lok Sabha and added he should have initiated an independent probe if he really wanted to clear the chaos.

"I'm not satisfied with PM's speech. No talk about inquiry happened. If Gautam Adani is not a friend, then PM should have said that inquiry should be conducted," said Gandhi.

"It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani)," he added.

