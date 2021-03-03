Youth self-confidence important for Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address session on education, skill development for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the people and discusses the importance of education, research and skill development in helping the country become self-reliant.

For building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', it is important that the youth have self-confidence. Self-confidence comes when youth has faith in their education, skills and knowledge, said PM Modi during a seminar on steps taken during this year's Budget for the education sector.

In the new National Education Policy, the use of the Indian languages has been encouraged. It is the responsibility of the experts of every language, how the best content of the world should be made available in Indian languages, he added.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed about the session on his official Twitter handle. "Prime Minister will be addressing the inaugural session on 'Harnessing Education, Research and Skill Development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat' on March 3 at 10:30 am" he had tweeted.

The Prime Minister is expected to discuss the impact of educational policies, research activities and skill development efforts undertaken by the government and educational institutions on the centre's scheme named 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat'.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will be addressing the valedictory session of the event at 3:35 pm.

