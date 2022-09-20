PM Modi addresses BJP mayors, share mantras towards building modern, futuristic cities

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting of all mayors belonging to the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the two-day 'National Mayors' Conference' in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar. As many as 121 mayors and deputy mayors of BJP-ruled urban local bodies across the country will participate in the two-day event, which is being organised by the party's 'sushasan (good governance) cell.

PM Modi virtually inaugurated the National Mayors' Conference in the morning by delivering his address. He guided the invited guests on urban development.

BJP national president JP Nadda also attendd the inaugural ceremony, while others who will take part in the conference over two days include Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

Fadnavis will share his vision for urban development and Puri will brief the guests about various government schemes for urban local bodies.

In all, mayors, deputy mayors and other elected representatives from 18 states and Union Territories will participate in the conference and share their views on topics like waste management, traffic management and water-logging etc.

Mayors of Surat, Indore, Kanpur and Panaji briefed the audience about the work they have done in waste management, cleanliness and increasing revenue, among other areas, in their respective cities.

