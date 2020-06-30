PM Modi to address the nation today at 4 pm

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today (Tuesday), the Prime Minister's office informed on Monday. It will be for the 6th time when PM Modi will address the nation ever since COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country. The Prime Minister's address is also coming in the backdrop of growing tensions between India and China after the recent clash in the Galwan Valley, Eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). PM Modi will be addressing the nation a day after the government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, WeChat and many others over security and privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), released guidelines for Unlock Phase 2, announcing what will remain open, close in the next phase of ending the lockdown.

At a time when the nation is fighting the pandemic on one side and Chinese aggression at the border, it's unclear whether PM Modi's today's address will be on Unlock Phase 2 or the government's stand on Indo-China relations amid growing tensions between the two nations.

