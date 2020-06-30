80 crore people to get free food under Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna till November-end: PM Modi

Image Source : INDIA TV Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna extended till November end: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday talked about his government's efforts to ensure that the poor are not adversely impacted because of the novel coronavirus lockdown. Addressing the nation, PM Modi listed various schemes and measures taken to ensure financial and employment support to the poor.

In a big pro poor announcement, PM Modi announceda package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. "In the last 3 months, Rs. 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs. 18000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers."

He said, PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till the end of November, extension to cost over Rs 90 thousand crore.

"Keeping in mind all the festivals that are coming up in the next few months, this scheme to provide 80 crore people with 5 kg free ration and 1 kg dal per month will now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, or till the end of November," he said.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi also said the government was working on a "one nation, one ration card" initiative.

The Prime Minister also delivered a word of caution when he noted that since Unlock 1 has been implemented, we are becoming more and more careless. Measures like wearing maks and maintaining social distancing are not being followed strictly, he said.

"The need of the hour is that everyone take the same level of precaution as during lockdown, especially in containment zones. We will have to take it upon ourselves to caution and advise everyone who is not taking the precautions. We saw recently that the PM of a country was fined the equivalent of Rs 13,000 for not wearing a mask at a public place. He advised local administrations to adopt a similar attitude.

We need the same level of strictness in our country, too, he said.

