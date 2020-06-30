Image Source : ANI PM Modi: One Nation One Ration Card scheme being actively worked upon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation said that the government was actively working on One Nation One Ration Card Scheme. He said that the scheme is being developed so that those living outside their home states get the benefit of Public Distribution System (PDS).

According to the current system, ration cards are largely issued with a specificity of state. Though One Nation One Ration Card system is taking root in the country, all states have not switched to it.

Plight of those, especially the poor, who stay outside their home states, came to light during the exodus of migrant labourers. Lakhs of migrant labourers were stranded in the immediate aftermath of coronavirus lockdown. All modes of mass travel were suspended and migrant labourers were stranded away from their homes with no money and no means to earn livelihood.

If a common national ration card is issued to all Indians, it will enable any person to obtain his or her ration from any place in country.

During his speech, PM Modi reprimanded countrymen for no longer taking strict precautions against coronavirus. He said that everyone was wary of the infection during national lockdown but as the nation entered the phase of 'Unlock', many citizens let their guard down, PM Modi appealed the citizens to be on alert and take all necessary measures to keep themselves safe from coronavirus infection.

