PM Modi to address 64th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 64th edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. PM Modi's address is likely to be on the subject of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown till May 3. "Have been getting several insightful inputs for this months's #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 am tomorrow," the prime minister tweeted on Saturday.

In the 63rd edition of Mann Ki Baat, which aired on March 29, the prime minister had focused on the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the country. PM Modi had earlier announced a nationwide lockdown till April 14, later, the lockdown was extended till May 3.

