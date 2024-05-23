Thursday, May 23, 2024
     
When and where to watch PM Modi's biggest interview with Rajat Sharma? | Know here

The interview will be broadcast at 9 PM across various platforms. Viewers can watch it on India TV’s social media handles, including the India TV channel, website, app, and YouTube channel.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2024 17:13 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi's biggest interview with Rajat Sharma.

Amid the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, answered critical questions in his most significant interview of the year. Topics ranged from Pakistan's nuclear threats to allegations from the opposition. The interview took place at Bharat Mandapam, attended by thousands who greeted the Prime Minister with resounding applause.

 

Viewing details

To watch the interview, click on the desired platform links:

Live TV

Facebook
X (Twitter)
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Threads

Strong response to nuclear threats

Addressing a question on opposition claims about Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, PM Modi provided a firm response. He said, "I have personally checked their nuclear strength by visiting Lahore. A reporter was there saying 'Haye Allah Tauba... how did he come without a visa?' I replied, 'This was my country once upon a time.'"

Throughout the interview, the audience frequently interrupted with applause, even when the Prime Minister requested quiet. The event at Bharat Mandapam echoed with cheers and support for PM Modi.

