When and where to watch PM Modi's biggest interview with Rajat Sharma? | Know here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi's biggest interview with Rajat Sharma.

Amid the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, answered critical questions in his most significant interview of the year. Topics ranged from Pakistan's nuclear threats to allegations from the opposition. The interview took place at Bharat Mandapam, attended by thousands who greeted the Prime Minister with resounding applause.

Viewing details

The interview will be available at 9 PM on various platforms. Viewers can watch it on India TV's handles across social media platforms, including the India TV channel, website, app, and YouTube channel.

To watch the interview, click on the desired platform links:

Live TV

Facebook

X (Twitter)

Instagram

YouTube

WhatsApp

Threads

Strong response to nuclear threats

Addressing a question on opposition claims about Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, PM Modi provided a firm response. He said, "I have personally checked their nuclear strength by visiting Lahore. A reporter was there saying 'Haye Allah Tauba... how did he come without a visa?' I replied, 'This was my country once upon a time.'"

Throughout the interview, the audience frequently interrupted with applause, even when the Prime Minister requested quiet. The event at Bharat Mandapam echoed with cheers and support for PM Modi.

Also read | 'Pakistan ki taakat ko mai khud check karke aaya hu': PM Modi tells Rajat Sharma in season's biggest interview