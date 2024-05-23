'Pakistan ki taakat ko mai khud check karke aaya hu': PM Modi tells Rajat Sharma in season's biggest interview

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Modi with Rajat Sharma: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, in response to senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's "India should respect Pakistan because it has the nuclear bomb" remark and said that he had personally visited Lahore and checked its power.

When Rajat Sharma asked the Prime Minister to respond to senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark that 'Hume Pakistan se darr ke rehna chahiye kyunki uss ke paas atom bomb hai' (We should be scared of Pakistan because it has nuclear bomb), PM Modi said, "Uss taakat ko mei khud Lahore jaakar check karke aaya hu (I had personally visited Pakistan to check how powerful it is)."

Recalling his visit to Lahore in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his biggest interview this election season to Rajat Sharma, said that when he visited Pakistan, many reporters questioned: "Haye Allah, bina visa ke aa gaye (Oh my God, he has arrived to the country without a Visa), I told them it was my country at some point of time."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Rajat Sharma's questions before a huge gathering at Bharat Mandapam.

