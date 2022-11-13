PIB Fact-Check rejects claims made in video on Railways' privatisation shared by Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, PIB FACT CHECK PIB fact check rejects claim made by Rahul Gandhi on Railways privatisation.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check has rejected claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet that railways' is being privatised.

The PIB Fact Check handle tweeted, "Fake claim being made in a tweet that 151 trains, railway assets, stations and hospitals of Indian Railways have been privatised."

"#PIBFactCheck These claims are completely fake and baseless," it said.

"@RailMinIndia not privatizing any of its assets," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

This came after Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video from his ongoing 'Bharat Jodi Yatra' showing his conversation with South Central Railway Employees' Sangh AGS, Bharani Bhanu Prasad who said Railways is being privatised.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen asking Prasad, "Which part of the Indian Railways are they privatising?"

Replying to this, Bharani Bhanu Prasad said, "Railway stations, railway workshops, railway medical hospitals, and railway establishments are going to be privatised."

"Today in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we met Rahul Gandhi. We have explained the privatisation of the Indian Railways in detail," Prasad informed.

"In the history of 170 years of the Indian Railways, we have never seen or heard of the privatisation of Indian Railways before. We are opposing this privatisation," he said.

"When are they planning to do this? Are they already doing it? Who are they giving it to? Big companies or small companies," asked Rahul to which he replied, "big companies sir".

"Mostly, Ambani and Adani and all of their affiliated companies," Prasad alleged.

"Modi government has been doing it," he added.

"So, Adani is getting Indian Railways too?" Rahul asked.

"Yes, sir. Private trains are already being used in India," he replied to Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul further asked, "Does Adani have trains?"

"Yes, sir," Prasad said.

"151 private trains have been privatised," he added.

