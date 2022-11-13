Poll strategist Prashant Kishor brushes off possibility of contesting elections himself

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prashant Kishor brushes off the possibility of contesting elections himself

Prashant Kishor vs Nitish Kumar: Political strategist Prashant Kishor brushed off the prospect of contesting elections himself but reaffirmed his commitment to creating a "better alternative" for Bihar - his home state.

He also slammed JD(U) leaders for calling him a "dhandhebaaz" (trader) with little political credentials.

Addressing a press conference in Bettiah district, the political strategist-turned-activist also challenged JD(U) leaders to ask chief minister Nitish Kumar "why he had put him up at his residence for two years".

"Why would I contest polls? I have no such aspirations," stated the I-PAC founder on being asked repeatedly whether he intended to enter the electoral arena himself.

Kishor to seek public opinion on launching his political party

He was addressing on the eve of the West Champaran district convention, which is set to take place on Sunday (November 13). At the event, he is also likely to seek people's opinions on whether the "Jan Suraaj" campaign should be turned into a political party.

Kishor, who is on a 3,500-km-long "padayatra" of the state, said similar people's polls will be held in all districts of the state based on which the next course of action will be decided.

Kisor claimed Kumar will once again shower encomiums on him if he joins his "political enterprise".

"Since I have charted an independent course for myself, he and his lackeys are unhappy with me. JD(U) leaders like to berate me. They should ask Nitish Kumar what was I doing at his residence for two years if I had no political understanding," he added.

No regret about working with Nitish Kumar in past: Kishor

Replying to a query, Kishor said he did not repent for having worked with Kumar in the past.

"There is a world of difference between what Kumar was 10 years ago and what he is now. He had given up his chair in 2014 owning moral responsibility for his party's drubbing in Lok Sabha polls. Now, he is willing to make any type of compromise to stay in power," Kishor said.

Mocking the grand alliance government's promise of 10 lakh jobs a year, Kishor said, "I have said it many times and I say it again -- if they fulfil the promise I will give up my campaign.

(With inputs from PTI)

