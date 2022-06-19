Sunday, June 19, 2022
     
  4. Patna SpiceJet flight: Plane's engine catches fire mid-air, makes emergency landing

Patna SpiceJet flight: Plane's engine catches fire mid-air, makes emergency landing

Over 180 passengers were on board and there has been no report of any injury.

Nitish Chandra Reported by: Nitish Chandra @NitishIndiatv
Patna Updated on: June 19, 2022 14:08 IST

Patna Spicejet flight: A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight on Sunday returned to Patna airport after reporting a technical glitch which prompted a fire in the aircraft. The fire was reported in the plane's engine immediately after it took off. The crew and the Air Traffic Control (ATC) arranged an emergency landing of the aircraft at the Patna airport. The plane made a safe landing. 

The reason for the fire is not yet known. Over 180 passengers were on board and there has been no report of any injury. Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh said "The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft & informed district &  airport officials." "All 185 passengers safely deboarded. Reason is technical glitch, engineering team analysing further," he added.  

