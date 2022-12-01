Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Parliament Winter session 2022: Government plans to introduce 16 new bills | DETAILS.

Parliament Winter session 2022 : The government has planned to introduce 16 new bills, including the one which seeks to increase accountability and reform electoral process in multi-state cooperative societies, in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning December 7 (Wednesday).

The National Dental Commission Bill, which seeks to set up a National Dental Commission and to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948, is also in the tentative session agenda of the government. The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, another measure the Health Ministry plans to introduce, seeks to set up a National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and to repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin issued on Thursday, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, is being introduced with an objective of strengthening governance, enhancing transparency, increasing accountability and reforming electoral process in the multi-state cooperative societies by supplementing existing legislation and incorporating the provisions of 97th Constitution amendment.

It also aims to improve monitoring mechanism and ensuring ease of doing business for multi-state cooperative societies. The Cantonment Bill, 2022, is another draft law the government proposes to bring in the session which will conclude on December 29. The cantonment bill relates to the administration of cantonments with a view to impart greater democratisation, modernisation and efficiency.

It also seeks to achieve greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country. The Bill also intends to facilitate 'ease of living' in cantonments.

Another bill in the list is the Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022. The purpose of the bill is to regulate land given under Governor General Orders of 1836, 1827, 1838, 1849 and 1851, including their transfer, subdivision and change of purpose. It also seeks to delegate powers for better management of such land.

The bill aims to enhance ease of living while ensuring effective protection of government rights over the land.

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill seeks to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. It also envisages to remove ambiguity in the applicability of the provisions of the Act, promote plantation in non-forest areas and conserve the forests.

The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which the government proposes to bring seeks to revise the provisions of the principal Act to reduce the regulatory compliance burden to the stakeholders without diluting the core principles of environment protection in coastal areas. It also proposes to decriminalise "the offence(s)" under the Act and to expand the scope of the law to bring all coastal aquaculture activities under its ambit.

It also aims to remove difficulties and regulatory gaps in the Act for effective implementation, and to facilitate ease of doing business.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Winter Session of Parliament from December 7 to 29: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi likely to not attend Parliament's Winter Session in December

Latest India News