Rahul Gandhi likely to not attend Parliament's Winter Session in December

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to miss the Winter Session of Parliament which is scheduled to commence in the first week of December in the old building and conclude by the end of the month. Rahul Gandhi is currently on Bharat Jodo yatra.

According to Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, Rahul Gandhi doesn't want to leave Bharat Jodo Yatra midway and join Winter Session. The yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, entered its 66th day on Saturday and has so far covered 28 districts in six states. It will pass through 12 states before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir after spanning a distance of 3,570 km over the course of about 150 days. The Congress' mass contact initiative will cover a distance of 382 km across five districts of Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

The Winter session usually starts from the third week of November with around 20 sittings. But there have been occasions when the session was held in December, during 2017 and 2018.

This time, it is likely that the session will be begin in the first week of December, the sources said. Elections to the Gujarat Assembly will be held on December 1 and 5, while counting for both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be held on December 8.

