Winter Session of Parliament from December 7 to 29: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Winter Session of Parliament from December 7

Winter Session 2022: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

In a tweet, he said, "Winter Session 2022 of Parliament will commence from 7 December & continue till 29th December having 17 sittings spread over 23 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business & other items during the session. Looking forward for constructive debate."

Joshi, who was in Hyderabad today as part of BJP's 'Parliament Pravas Yojana' condemned the attack on the residence of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind. "...I strongly condemn this attitude of the TRS and its goondaism and threatening the people's representative and even those who are supporting the BJP," he told reporters.

This will be the first session during which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will officiate proceedings in the Upper House. The government will be drawing up a list of Bills to be passed during the upcoming session while the Opposition will demand a discussion on pressing matters.

Among all bills to be tabled in Winter Session, amendment in controversial Sedition Law would be at the center of talk. Modi government on November 1 informed Supreme Court that it may bring changes in sedition law in upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 18 and adjourned on August 8. The session saw 16 sessions spread over a period of 22 days. During the session, six Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha. Seven Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 5 bills by the Rajya Sabha during the last session. One Bill was withdrawn.

The total number of Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the session was 5.

During the last session, 5 short-term duration discussions were placed including the price rise in both Houses. The productivity of the Lok Sabha was approximately 48 per cent and that of the Rajya Sabha was approximately 44 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Sedition Law: Govt may bring changes in upcoming Winter Session, Centre tells SC

Latest India News