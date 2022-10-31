Sedition Law: Govt may bring changes in upcoming Winter Session, Centre tells SC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Apex Court also granted additional time to the Centre on Monday to take "appropriate steps" with regard to the reviewing of the colonial-era provision.

Sedition charges: The Centre on Monday informed Supreme Court that it may bring changes in sedition law in upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. The Apex Court also granted additional time to the Centre on Monday to take "appropriate steps" with regard to the reviewing of the colonial-era provision. Also, an interim order putting on hold the contentious sedition law and the consequential registration of FIRs will continue, it said.

A bench of Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi was told by Attorney General R Venkataramani that some more time be granted to the Centre as "something may happen in the winter session of Parliament".

The topmost law officer said the issue has been under consideration of the authorities concerned and moreover, there was "no reason to worry" in view of the May 11 interim order, which had put the use of the provision on hold. "Mr R Venkataramani, the attorney general, submits that in terms of the directions issued by this court in order dated May 11, 2022, the matter is still engaging the attention of the relevant authorities. He submits that some additional time be granted so that appropriate steps can be taken by the government.

"In view of the interim directions issued by this court. Dated May 11, 2022, every interest and concern stand protected and as such there would be no prejudice to anyone. At his request, we adjourn the matter to the second week of January, 2023," the bench said.

It also took note of certain other petitions on the matter and issued notices to the Centre, seeking its reply in six weeks' time.

In the landmark order passed on May 11, the court had put the contentious law on hold till the Centre completed its promised review of the colonial relic and also asked the Union and state governments not to register any fresh case invoking the offence.

It had also directed that the ongoing probes, pending trials and all proceedings under the sedition law will be kept in abeyance across the country and those in jail on sedition charges could approach the court for bail.

