Parliament's monsoon session likely from third week of July

However, sources said that the final call is yet to be taken.   

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2022 18:45 IST
parliament monsoon session, Lok Sabha proceedings,Rajya Sabha proceedings,presidential polls on July
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Parliament's monsoon session likely from third week of July

Highlights

  • The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to start from the third week of July
  • The session might start on July 18 and conclude by August 12
  • The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommends the dates for the sessions

The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to start from the third week of July and conclude by the second week of August, sources said on Tuesday.

However, they said the final call on this is yet to be taken.

The session might start on July 18, the date of polling for the presidential election, and conclude by August 12, the sources said.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommends the dates for the sessions. 

