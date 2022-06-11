Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra after two-day delay, to hit THESE states next

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights The southwest Monsoon finally arrived in Maharashtra, to advance within the state in next 2 days

Monsoon is expected to further advance towards Gujarat, Bengal, Telangana

Several parts in Maharashtra and Konkan region are expected to receive light rain, drizzle

Monsoon finally arrived in Maharashtra on Saturday after a delay of two days from its expected date of arrival, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed. It said that the southwest monsoon has covered central parts of the state and the Konkan region.

"The southwest monsoon has arrived in parts of Konkan and central Maharashtra. It will bring some showers in the state with downpour in some areas of Konkan. The regions where heavy showers are likely to be witnessed have been alerted as well," the official said.

The conditions are favourable for the advancement of monsoon over Maharashtra for the next 48 hours, they said.

"If the conditions remain favourable, the monsoon system will progress further," she said.

Monsoon to advance over Gujarat, Telangana, reach Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar soon

The weather conditions are looking favourable for monsoon to advance over Gujarat, Marathwada region, Telangana and rest of Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, it is expected to reach Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next two-three days.

The southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of Central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka on June 11, 2022.

Monsoon in Konkan usually reaches by June 9.

The Meteorological Department said, "Southwest Monsoon has arrived in parts of Konkan and madhya Maharashtra."

"It will bring some rain in the state and some parts of Konkan will also receive drizzle. A warning has also been issued in areas where there is a possibility of heavy rain," officials said.

Monsoon likely to reach Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours

The weatherman further predicted that parts of North Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Konkan, parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Central and North-West conditions are favorable for further advancement of monsoon. It is likely to reach the Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Hilarious video of a Gorilla riding a bicycle & then throwing it away after falling off is too cute to handle!

Latest India News