Image Source : FILE Paresh Rawal tweets support for PM Modi, compares him to Sardar Patel

Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal has tweeted support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he said will never let India "disintegrate", following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament compared the Prime Minister to Sardar Patel, India's first Home Minister who he said had "unified" India.

Rawal wrote on @SirPareshRawal: "Sardar Patel had unified India and @narendramodi will never let it disintegrate."

Sardar Patel had Unified India and @narendramodi Will Never Let it Disintegrate. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 19, 2019

Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap have opposed the amended citizenship law. Other Bollywood personalities have come out against the use of force on those opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana have tweeted their support for the protesters.