Friday, December 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Paresh Rawal tweets support for PM Modi, compares him to Sardar Patel

Paresh Rawal tweets support for PM Modi, compares him to Sardar Patel

Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal has tweeted support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he said will never let India "disintegrate", following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 20, 2019 18:08 IST
Paresh Rawal tweets support for PM Modi, compares him to Sardar Patel
Image Source : FILE

Paresh Rawal tweets support for PM Modi, compares him to Sardar Patel

Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal has tweeted support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he said will never let India "disintegrate", following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament compared the Prime Minister to Sardar Patel, India's first Home Minister who he said had "unified" India.

Rawal wrote on @SirPareshRawal: "Sardar Patel had unified India and @narendramodi will never let it disintegrate."

Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap have opposed the amended citizenship law. Other Bollywood personalities have come out against the use of force on those opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana have tweeted their support for the protesters.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News