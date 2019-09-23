Image Source : FILE Intelligence reveal Pakistan secretly working to use radioactive ‘dirty bomb’ in Kashmir | EXCLUSIVE

United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has shared an intelligence report with India that exposes Pakistan’s devious design of breaking peace in Jammu and Kashmir. India TV has learned that Pakistan is preparing a “dirty bomb” which will be used from the Pakistan territory that will scatter radioactive materials to cause trouble across the border in India.

Pakistan has found it self isolated in the world especially post the historic August 5 decision of abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The valley has hardly seen a major terrorist incident post-August 5 and it is learned that Pakistan is desperate to break the peace.

However, the “dirty bomb” that Pakistan wants to use against India is another low as the use of radioactive substance falls in the category of nuclear terrorism.

The Indian Intelligence agencies like IB and RAW has also briefed the Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval of such plans by Pakistan.

It is also learned that Pakistan is seeking foreign help to test the “dirty bomb” in a region that falls under the China-Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC).

The United States Homeland Security department FEMA – Federal Emergency Management Agency – has shared a factsheet with Indian intelligence agencies regarding this plan from Pakistan.

Pakistan is creating this dirty bomb to destabilize the situation in the Kashmir valley after it has realised all its attempts at selling a false anti-India narrative to the world have failed miserably, sources say.

Abdulla-al-Muhajir, an ISIS thinker, who was arrested by the FBI has confessed to the US law-enforcing agency that ISIS and Afghan militants have got training for nuclear terrorism.

FBI has shared this report with NSA Ajit Doval who will be discussing the matter with his US counterpart while he is with PM Modi on the sidelines of the UNGA.

What is a Dirty Bomb?

A dirty bomb is a radiological device composing of radioactive materials. This is not a device that causes an atomic blast, it uses dynamites and other explosive to scatter radioactive materials which can cause contamination.

In other words – ‘Slow Death’

The device in its natural form will cause major nuclear contamination in a specific region which may not cause mass death toll to rise immediately but will result in wide-spread health hazards which will be catastrophic to comprehend.

OSAMA BIN LADEN, in 1998 said that this kind of weapon is ‘Islamic nuclear bomb’. In the contemporary world, ISIS is giving training to Afghan militants to work with such devices.

Elements of Dirty Bomb?

A dirty bomb comprises of many elements, most times it is a mixture of multiple radioactive elements in an unstable form to cause maximum damage. Some of the major elements used are Caesium 137 With active 50 TB 9, Americum 241, Californium – 252, Caesium -137,Cobalt - 6 B, Iridium – 192, Plutonium – 238, Polonium – 210, Radium – 226, Stronitum 90

Pakistan eyes nuclear terrorism through this “dirty bomb”

Pakistan has been constantly trying to hamper India’s image on the world stage. It has explored all its viable territory and is yet to find success. Pakistan’s words of hate have fallen on deaf ears as far as international community is concerned.

Over the last few decades Pakistan has used its tactics of proxy wars and ‘bleed India by a thousand wounds’ to infiltrate terrorists into the Kashmir valley and hope to create unrest. Pakistan already tried this strategy in 1948 and then in ‘Operation Gibraltar’ in 1965 and failed both times. And now with FATF keeping a close eye on every move made by Pakistan, there is little scope for manoeuvre in the proxy war domain. Hence, Pakistan has come up with a new way to create unrest in India – Dirty Bomb.

What will be the aftereffects if a dirty bomb is indeed exploded?

If a dirty bomb is exploded and radioactive contamination takes place, the aftereffects can be catastrophic. Radioactive particle can spread over multiple means and pollute the very basic needs of life. The effects of such radioactive contamination will be visible long term. Loss of life can be unimaginable.

Meanwhile, Ajit Doval is also preparing a dossier where he will list out Pakistan’s direct role in sponsoring terrorism from its soil. Pakistan is also planning to send the Taliban militants in Kashmir to disturb the peace. It is learnt that Pakistan has trained close to 15 terrorists to carry out attacks in India.

